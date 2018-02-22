Gang 'directed people to carry out attacks and murder bid'

The trio allegedly ordered others to commit assaults including an attempted murder.

Attacks: Allegedly involved in serious crime. SWNS

A gang have been accused of directing people to commit serious offences including the attempted murder of a man.

Brian Ferguson, 36, Andrew Gallacher, 39, and Robert Pickett, 52, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that between November 1, 2016, and August 4, 2017, the three men directed others to deploy tracking devices on cars and report back the movements of individuals.

It is claimed they were also directed to carry out violence against people including Robert Daniel, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Ryan Fitzsimmons and Steven Daniel.

Ferguson, from Cumbernauld, Gallacher, from Coatbridge and Pickett from Wemyss Bay, made no pleas.

The trio face a separate charge of allegedly being involved in serious organised crime.

All three were remanded in custody and will appear in court again at a later date.

