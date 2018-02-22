Man who stabbed father-of-one to death in flat jailed

William McCann admitted culpable homicide following the death of James McFall.

Court: James McFall died shortly after being stabbed.

A man who stabbed a father-of-one to death has been jailed for nine years.

William McCann, who has six previous convictions for assault, killed James McFall at a flat in Argyle Street, Paisley last April.

Mr McFall, 30, was attacked after he and another man forced their way into the property.

Mr McFall was armed with a bottle and his friend was alleged to have had a knife.

McCann, who was in a bedroom watching a DVD, picked up a knife and stabbed Mr McFall once in the chest.

The wound cut through two of Mr McFall's arteries and he died shortly afterwards.

'You acted under provocation. You struck Mr McFall once in the chest with a knife.' Lord Kinclaven

Jailing McCann, judge Lord Kinclaven said: "You acted under provocation.

"You struck Mr McFall once in the chest with a knife.

"Mr McFall and a friend had entered the flat in possession of weapons. You assaulted Mr McFall and were responsible for his death.

"Mr McFall's mother is devastated by her loss."

Lord Kinclaven ordered McCann to be monitored in the community for two years after his release from jail.

'That night Mr McCann was not looking for trouble. He was in a bedroom with a woman friend watching a DVD when two men burst in.' Thomas Ross, defence QC

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: "That night Mr McCann was not looking for trouble. He was in a bedroom with a woman friend watching a DVD when two men burst in."

McCann, 37, went on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of Mr McFall's murder.

But after several days of evidence, his QC Mr Ross said he was willing to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The court heard McCann was acting under provocation when he stabbed Mr McFall once.

McCann has a lengthy criminal past dating back to the mid-1990s.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "The record is predominantly for offences of dishonesty and breaches of court orders, but also inclused six convictions for assault."

The knife used in the attack had McCann's DNA on the handle, as well as blood from Mr McFall on the blade.

McCann faced other charges including attempted murder and assault, but prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to those.

