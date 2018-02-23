  • STV
  • MySTV

Bible John: 50-year-old cases unsolved but never closed

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

It has been five decades since the infamous murderer first struck in Glasgow.

Bible John: Anniversary of discovery of first murder victim.
Bible John: Anniversary of discovery of first murder victim. STV

The infamous Bible John murders are still unsolved half a century on but the case remains open, Police Scotland has said.

Taking place in the late 1960s, the three killings sparked a decades-long manhunt to trace the murderer who would become known as Bible John.

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the first murder victim, 25-year-old nurse Patricia Docker, on February 23, 1968.

The serial killer is also believed to have murdered Jemima McDonald, 32, found dead on August 15, 1969, and 29-year-old Helen Puttock, discovered on October 31 that year.

All three of the women were found raped and strangled with their handbags stolen, and all three had gone to the Barrowland ballroom on the night they died.

More than 100 detectives worked on the case to try and track down Bible John, taking more than 50,000 statements in door-to-door enquiries.

However, the only witness to ever have said they had encountered the killer, Jean McLachlan, died aged 74 in 2010.

It was Ms McLachlan, sister of victim Ms Puttock, who provided the suspect's description as a well-dressed young man, tall, slim, with reddish or fair hair, and described as being polite and well-spoken.

She said the stranger had given his name as "John Templeton" or "Sempleson" and that he had frequently quoted from the bible during the taxi ride home, which was the basis for his nickname.

Ms McLachlan's description of Bible John led to one of the first uses of a widely-shared identikit image produced by police, which became one of the most famous portraits in Scotland.

'In the view of Police Scotland these cases are never closed.'
Detective chief inspector Mark Bell

Despite the trail being long cold, police say they regularly review such cases in line with "advances in technology and investigative approaches".

Detective chief inspector Mark Bell said: "The passage of time is no barrier to the investigation of unresolved murder cases, and in the view of Police Scotland these cases are never closed.

"Homicide Governance and Review actively keeps all unsolved and unresolved homicides under review and meets regularly with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in an attempt to review these cases and pursue resolution.

"Police Scotland, along with our partners in the Scottish Police Authority forensic services, continue to relentlessly pursue advances in technology and investigative approaches which help bring those responsible for serious and violent crimes to justice and provide answers for families of the victims of such crimes.

"Scientific and forensic developments, combined with information from the public and determined investigative work can yield new opportunities in such cases."

He added: "In addition, given the passage of time, personal circumstances and associations can change.

"If anyone has any new information that could assist the investigation please contact police via the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111."

There has been speculation that convicted murderer Peter Tobin is Bible John after Scottish criminologist Professor David Wilson popularised the theory.

Due to the deterioration of DNA samples, police were unable to confirm the theory.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.