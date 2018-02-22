Family flees train station after unprovoked gang attack

The incident took place at Westerton station in Bearsden on Monday, February 12.

A family was forced to flee a railway station after a gang of youngsters launched an unprovoked attack.

The incident took place at Westerton station, in Bearsden, after a 19-year-old man arrived to pick up his relatives around 10pm on Monday, February 12.

After leaving his car, the gang launched their assault, punching and kicking their victim before throwing a glass bottle at him.

They then began to throw bags of grit at him and his father as the pair fled to their car with two other family members.

The youths then attacked the vehicle as the family drove away.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Duffy said: "This was a very scary ordeal for the family, who were subjected to a totally unprovoked attack.

"We will not stand for this kind of behaviour and I urge anyone who witnessed the assault, or who thinks they may have information which could help the investigation, to get in touch."

British Transport Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016.

