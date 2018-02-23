Football manager shot in murder bid fighting for life

Paul McColl was shot in the face and stomach on Borgie Crescent in Cambuslang.

Paul McColl: He has undergone surgery. Cambuslang Rangers/Craig Lappin/STV

A football manager who was shot near his house is fighting for his life.

Paul McColl was shot in the face and stomach after being ambushed on Borgie Crescent in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire.

The Cambuslang Rangers boss has undergone surgery and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The father-of-two, who lives in the town, was gunned down in his car before going into the Kirkhill Bar to ask for help at 8.50pm on Wednesday.

Superintendent Allan Burton said: "We have recovered a car which Mr McColl uses and so far with the information we have gathered, we suspect he was shot at or in that car.

"We believe it was targeted and it was him they were looking for.

"The fact a firearm has been discharged in the community of Cambuslang is a concern to us.

"Mr McColl has gone through surgery. He is in an extremely serious condition at this time and we have not been able to speak to him regarding the circumstances of how and why he was targeted.

"He has been shot twice. He had an injury to his stomach and his face which he went through surgery for yesterday (Thursday).

"He is stable but his condition is serious and life-threatening and we are treating it as attempted murder."

Hunt: A burnt out Ford Focus was found. STV

Five minutes after the shooting, a Ford Focus was found burnt out on Turnlaw Road near East Greenlees Road in Cambuslang.

The 48-year-old was previously the assistant manager at Wishaw Juniors before moving to the Cambuslang outfit.

Superintendent Burton added: "We will be focussing on identifying the backround of Mr McColl's lifestyle and trying to identify the person who may have a grudge.

"We are looking at any potential link to organised criminality and forensic examination of the vehicle and his clothing."

