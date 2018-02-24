Death of man near Ibrox stadium treated as suspicious

The discovery was made in a flat in Copland Quadrant, Glasgow, at 10.20pm on Friday.

Ibrox: Man pronounced dead at scene. STV/Rick Walker

The death of a man who was found in a flat near Ibrox stadium is being treated as suspicious.

The discovery was made in Copland Quadrant, Glasgow, at 10.20pm on Friday.

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 10.20pm, a 40-year-old man was found dead within a flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"We are treating the death as suspicious.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Rangers and Hearts fans were warned to expect travel delays ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.