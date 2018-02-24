Death of man near Ibrox stadium treated as suspicious
The discovery was made in a flat in Copland Quadrant, Glasgow, at 10.20pm on Friday.
The death of a man who was found in a flat near Ibrox stadium is being treated as suspicious.
The discovery was made in Copland Quadrant, Glasgow, at 10.20pm on Friday.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are treating the death as suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At about 10.20pm, a 40-year-old man was found dead within a flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox.
"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.
"We are treating the death as suspicious.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
Rangers and Hearts fans were warned to expect travel delays ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.