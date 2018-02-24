Man stabbed in flat was victim of 'targeted attack'

The 34-year-old victim was knifed in his flat on Bonhill Road, Dumbarton around 9pm on Friday.

Police: The suspect is white, 6ft and was wearing a blue jumper. Google

A man has been stabbed in his flat in Dumbarton in what detectives have described as a targeted attack.

The 34-year-old victim was attacked in his home on Bonhill Road around 9pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said the suspect is white, 6ft and was wearing a blue jumper.

Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: "Although we are trying to establish a motive for this violent attack we strongly believe that this was not random and that the 34-year-old man was the intended target.

"Nevertheless we will not tolerate such acts of violence and will endeavour to trace the person responsible.

"Officers are currently in the vicinity speaking to neighbours and local people in an attempt to gain further information and there will be additional high visibility patrols in the area who I would encourage local residents to speak to if they have any information or concerns.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Clydebank CID on 101 quoting incident number 4120 of 23 February 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

