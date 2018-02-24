Man arrested after lollipop lady robbed during school run

More than £20 was taken from the 36 year-old victim after the incident in Hamilton on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested after a lollipop lady was robbed during the school run.

The alleged incident happened on Millgate Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

At the time detectives said the crime was "despicable".

The 36 year-old victim was not injured.

Police Scotland said a 34 year-old man has been charged with robbery.

He is expected to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

