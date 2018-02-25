Man dies after falling from window at high-rise flats
Emergency services were called to a block on Castlebay Drive in Milton, Glasgow.
A man has died after falling from a window at a block of high-rise flats.
Emergency services were called to a block on Castlebay Drive in Milton, Glasgow, at 12.20pm on Saturday.
Paramedics tried to save the 30-year-old at the scene before he later died.
The death is not suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 12.20pm police were called with reports that a man had fallen from a flat window.
"Emergency services attended but the 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene."
