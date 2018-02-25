Six children taken to hospital after 'ecstasy overdose'

The 13-year-olds were rushed to Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire on Saturday night.

Ecstasy: Children thought to have taken MDMA.

Six children have been taken to hospital after suspected ecstasy overdoses.

The 13-year-olds were rushed to Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire on Saturday night.

Officers believe the youngsters, from Irvine, had taken MDMA pills.

All six children, who knew each other, were kept in hospital overnight for observations.

Detective inspector Fraser Normansell said: "Police were informed of six children who had been taken to Crosshouse Hospital after taking unwell.

"One line of inquiry is that they had taken a type of MDMA tablet, believed to be red, green or brown in colour bearing an owl logo.

"We want to remind the public that any drug can be dangerous and that you are putting your health at risk if you do take anything unknown to you.

"Anyone who feels unwell, or knows anyone who appears unwell after taking these substances should seek medical treatment as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.