Man murdered in 'violent and targeted' attack in flat

James Watt was found dead on Copland Quadrant near Ibrox stadium in Glasgow.

A man has been murdered in a flat near Ibrox stadium.

James Watt was found dead on Copland Quadrant in Glasgow at 10.20pm on Friday.

The 40-year-old's death is being treated as murder.

Chief inspector Suzie Chow said: "James has been the victim of a violent, and what we believe to be targeted attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or people responsible.

"It is only by speaking to people who knew James, or knew of James, that we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his death."

Officers want to speak to a man who was with Mr Watt on Brighton Place at 1pm on Friday.

He is white, 5ft 8/9in, between 25 and 34 years old. The man was clean shaven and had short, dirty fair hair.

Inspector Chow added: "We know that James was seen around 1 pm on Brighton Place in Glasgow on the day he died so we are trying to gather information about his movements from then up until he was found around 10.20 pm that evening.

"He was wearing a pringle-style long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

"We would encourage this man to come forward as he may have information that can help us in the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

