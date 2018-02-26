Father shot with crossbow bolt as he looked for daughter

The victim was left with a collapsed lung following the incident in Easterhouse, Glasgow.

Court: Gowans' DNA found on bolt.

A man shot a father in the chest with a crossbow bolt as he was out looking for his daughter, a court has been told.

Dylan Gowans, 23, from Easterhouse in Glasgow, discharged the crossbow in the direction of a group of people he believed were responsible for throwing a stone at his grandfather's house.

He hit Archibald Climson, 46, who was out looking for his 21-year-old daughter in Lochdochart Road at the time.

Mr Climson had approached the group to ask if they had seen his daughter before being hit on the left side of his chest.

'The insertion of a sharp object into the chest was potentially life threatening.' Prosecutor Liam Ewing

Gowans was originally charged with attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow, but admitted a reduced charge of culpably and recklessly discharging the crossbow to the danger of Mr Climson's life.

The offence was committed around 1.30am on September 11, 2016.

The Crown accepted that Gowans did not intend to injure Mr Climson.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "Mr Climson was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a collapsed lung.

"The consultant who treated him said the insertion of a sharp object into the chest was potentially life threatening due to the risk that major structures could be damaged."

'It is a serious matter to have a crossbow in a public place in Glasgow and discharge it.' Lord Mulholland

Mr Climson recovered from the injury, but died from an unrelated condition last year.

The court heard that Gowans, who was wearing a red tracksuit, was spotted on CCTV with a crossbow.

When interviewed by police he said he had never touched the crossbow or bolt.

However, when the bolt was examined his DNA was found on it.

Solicitor advocate Brian Fitzpatrick said: "It was because of the stone being thrown he did this. There was no intent to fire it at anyone to their injury.

"I think there was no actual danger to Mr Climson's life, although there was the potential."

Judge Lord Mulholland told Gowans: "It is a serious matter to have a crossbow in a public place in Glasgow and discharge it, even though the Crown accept you did not intend to injure Mr Climson."

Sentence was deferred on unemployed Gowans until next month in order to prepare a background report on him.

