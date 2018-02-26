Body pulled from the River Clyde near Squinty Bridge

Police were called to the incident in the Pacific Quay area of Glasgow at around 1.30pm.

Squinty Bridge: Body recovered from water nearby. STV

A body was pulled from the River Clyde in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the Squinty Bridge, officially known as the Clyde Arc, at around 1.30pm.

Both police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

A lifeboat crew recovered the body shortly before 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 1.30pm on Monday police were called to a report of a body in the River Clyde, near to the Squinty Bridge.

"A body was recovered and emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are continuing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.