Football chairman suspended amid coach sex abuse probe

Club owners claim they were not informed of allegations of sex offences against a youth coach.

Football: Stirling Albion has been owned by a Supporters Trust since 2010. SNS Group

The chairman of Stirling Albion has been suspended after club owners claimed they were not told about allegations of sex offences against a youth coach.

Stirling Albion Supporters' Trust (SAST) confirmed it has relieved Stuart Brown of his duties amid allegations he didn't disclose the action taken against the coach in 2016.

At the time club officials notified and sought advice from the Scottish Football Association.

But the SAST, which has owned the club since 2010, was only made aware of the allegations and the subsequent police investigation a few days ago.

An SAST statement stressed there is no suggestion that either Mr Brown, who is also operations director, or any other club official has acted illegally or colluded in the alleged offences.

It said: "Stirling Albion Supporters' Trust (SAST) - the owner of Stirling Albion FC - can confirm that one of the club's youth development coaches has been charged with sexual offences.

"In line with the club's child protection policy, the coach was suspended after the alleged offences came to light in 2016 and he remains suspended.

"At that time, club officials also notified and sought advice from the Scottish Football Association.

"However, SAST was only made aware by the club of the allegations and subsequent police investigation a matter of days ago.

"The Trust is now arranging for an independent inquiry into the chronology of events to determine why it was not promptly informed."

The Trust confirmed the club's child protection policy was reviewed internally in August 2017 to the satisfaction of the youth department.

The statement concluded: "SAST will now additionally arrange for a thorough independent review of all child protection protocols within the Stirling Albion football family.

"Due to ongoing legal proceedings, no further comment can be made at this time."

