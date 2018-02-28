Teen who caused woman's death during 140mph race jailed

John Gribben was driving along the A77 near Ayr when Joan Price's car was hit.

Killers: Gribben and Knox caused the death of Joan Price.

A teenager who caused the death of a woman by racing with another driver at speeds of 140mph has been jailed for six years.

At the High Court in Glasgow John Gribben, of Ayr, was told that his "immature and irresponsible" behaviour caused a "catastrophe" that resulted in the death of Joan Price, 59.

The tragedy occurred as Gribben, 19, and Logan Knox, 20, raced each other along the A77 near Ayr in January 2017.

Knox's Volkswagen Golf GTI hit Mrs Price's Nissan Pulsar, killing her and leaving passenger Gillian Kay with permanent disfigurement.

Gribben returned to the High Court in Glasgow after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Sean Murphy QC said he had contributed to the "destruction" of a life having gone at "grossly excessive speed".

He added: "The victim impact statements are the most distressing I have ever had to read.

"Mrs Price's husband had to telephone each of their daughters in turn that their mother had been killed in the crash."

Gribben was further convicted of a second charge of dangerous driving of an incident which happened while he was on bail.

Knox, who was banned from the road at the time of the crash, was jailed for five years and four months last summer after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Price was described in court as a "much loved wife, mother, gran and family".

