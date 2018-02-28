Boy saves five-year-old brother by donating bone marrow

Louis Thomson from Drumchapel was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

A boy who was fighting for his life after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer has been saved by his brother who gave him his bone marrow.

Louis Thomson was just five-years-old when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2014.

Father James Thomson, 43, described his world as having "fallen apart" and said he was numb with heartbreak on hearing the diagnosis.

Mr Thomson said: "Louis had a skelf in his foot. A simple skelf and it wouldn't heal.

"His mum took him to the local out-of-hours hospital. They took some blood and it was identified he had leukaemia.

"Our world fell apart. We were in absolute shock. To be perfectly honest, it was like being a rabbit in the headlights.

"How do you tell a five-year-old he is potentially going to die? It's been a long struggle."

He said they were "on the backfoot" in the fight in December 2014 and the family, from Drumchapel, was beginning to fear the worst.

The child was taken into hospital to start on chemotherapy, but the family wee told the treatment was not working.

Louis was put on the bone marrow register but the family discovered that his brother Jack, then 12 years old, was a perfect match.

Mr Thomson said: "Straight away, no questions asked, he said 'I want to save my wee brother'."

Louis has now fully recovered and his father has now launched a fundraising campaign to help other youngsters battling life-threatening conditions.

