Fears for 46-year-old woman missing during snowstorm

Melanie Cameron, 46, was last seen around 1am on Tuesday at her home in Glasgow.

The family of a woman missing from her home in Glasgow are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare as the freezing weather continues.

Melanie Cameron, 46, was last seen around 1am on Tuesday at her house in Anniesland Road.

She is thought to have left the property during the night and she has not been seen or heard from since.

A police spokeswoman said: "Given the weather, there is a real concern for Melanie and her welfare.

"Her family is understandably extremely concerned. Extensive enquiries are underway to try and locate her."

Ms Cameron is around 5ft with a medium build, blue eyes, shoulder length brown hair and a fair complexion.

It is thought she may be wearing a tartan skirt or black jeans, black trainers, a light blue waterproof jacket and a bright yellow backpack.

Ms Cameron spends much of her time in local libraries, however enquiries carried out so far have failed to locate her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.

