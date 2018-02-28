  • STV
Gridlock as drivers face staying overnight on snow-hit M80

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Tailbacks for miles have caused hours of delays for motorists at Cumbernauld.

M80: Tailbacks for miles on motorway.
David Weir/Gary Wheatley

Drivers have ditched their cars on the M80 after facing the prospect of spending the night on the motorway.

Tailbacks for miles have caused hours of delays for motorists, with some facing an overnight stay on the road.

Stevie Buist was forced to abandon his car and walk on the hard shoulder with his children Lucy, five, and Logan, nine, as well as his dog.

Walking: The family were forced to abandon car.
Walking: The family were forced to abandon car.

The father-of-two was left with barely any fuel and mobile phone battery at Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, before he took the drastic decision.

He said: "The police were talking about closing the motorway.

"We got on the motorway at 2pm and at about 5.30pm I decided to leave the car as I was low on diesel and mobile phone battery."

Drivers resorted to playing football while waiting for the tailbacks to ease.

Football: Drivers forced to wait in snow.
Football: Drivers forced to wait in snow. Gary Wheatley

He added: "I had two young kids in the car so I thought I would take my chances while it was light outside.

"Your immediate thoughts were the safety of my children. I knew I couldn't run the engine overnight. Temperatures were dropping and it was already -3C so i couldn't make them sleep in the car."

Deliveries of water and fuel are being made to drivers stuck in the chaos.

Superintendent Phil Davison said: "Efforts have been ongoing for some hours to get gritters onto the section of the M80 between junctions 4 and 7, moving larger vehicles to the side to allow them to spread their salt.

"This is proving difficult in challenging conditions and we are working together to achieve this as quickly as possible. We recognise many people are sitting in their vehicles on the motorway and officers and supporting agencies will be making their way along to speak to drivers.

"If you are stuck, please don't abandon your vehicle, this will only make it more difficult to move gritters through and there will be concerns for the welfare of the occupants. Supplies of water and fuel will be provided where there is an urgent need."

Police are asking all drivers to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary, and to avoid the M80 altogether.

Ryan Daly, who was stuck on the M80 for more than five hours, thanked a family who live nearby for handing out snacks and hot drinks to drivers on the road.

