Men build igloo made from snow in George Square

The igloo was built as extreme weather brought a snowstorm to Scotland.

Igloo: Built in George Squre, Glasgow. Glasgow City Council

Two men have built an igloo in the middle of Glasgow City Centre as the Beast From The East snowstorm engulfs the city.

The igloo was built on Wednesday night using snow that had gathered around George Square.

Glasgow City Council Land Services Director George Gillespie first noticed the inventive pair before the local authority posted it on its Facebook page.

On the first post the post said: "Our director of Land Services George Gillespie found these visitors from Essex in George Square. We've been searching for a witty comment to make this better, but it's just not possible."

Then a short while later the second post read "This update just in." showing a now completed igloo.

A red weather warning has been issued for Glasgow and most of the central belt until 10am on Thursday.

