Driver offers to help medics stuck in deep snow
Ross McKinnon offered to help anyone who is struggling to get to vulnerable people.
A Glasgow man has offered to help any doctors or carers that are struggling to travel in the snow.
Ross McKinnon saw traffic jams caused by heavy snowfall being reported on STV News before making his public offer on Facebook.
Since putting the post on social media, which has been shared over 7000 times, Ross has safely dropped off a medical professional to a premature care ward.
But he is still looking to help out with more.
In the post made on Wednesday at around 7.30pm Ross said: "Just watching the news. Anyone know any doctors/carers etc struggling to get about Glasgow in the snow? I've got a well equipped 4x4 with snow tyres and would be pleased to help anyone that's struggling to get to vulnerable people. PM me. Cheers."
Shortly after he updated it with: "Boom. Jackie from Moodiesburn safely delivered to the premature care ward. 1 down."
