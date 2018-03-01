  • STV
Drivers stuck on M80 for 18 hours and 50 vehicles abandoned

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Tailbacks for miles have caused chaos for motorists, who have been stranded overnight.

M80: Fuel, water and blankets delivered.
M80: Fuel, water and blankets delivered.

Drivers have been stranded on the M80 for 18 hours while 50 vehicles have been abandoned.

Tailbacks for miles have caused chaos for motorists, who have had to spend overnight on the road.

A total of 50 vehicles have been dumped on the motorway while stretches have been closed.

Drivers are still facing tailbacks near Denny, Falkirk.

Stranded: Gridlock on the M80.
Stranded: Gridlock on the M80.

Speaking to STV News, Gary Wheatley, who has been stuck on the route for almost 18 hours, said: "We were caught out. We were there for 17 and a half hours.

"The locals were round a few times offering food and drink.

"The guys were awesome."

Deliveries of water, fuel and blankets are still being made to drivers stuck in the chaos.

A total of ten vehicles are still stranded on the route heading southbound while the northbound carriageways have reopened. 

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: "The recovery on the M80 has been hugely challenging but good progress has been made this afternoon.

"Northbound is open (though travel advice remains) and approximately ten vehicles are still stranded southbound.

"Confident we'll have them moved shortly."

