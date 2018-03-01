Police van gutted by blaze after being set on fire

Officers said the crime was 'galling' as the force had been dealing with the snow storm.

Fire: Blaze discovered in the early hours.

A police van was badly damaged after after it was deliberately set on fire outside a station in North Lanarkshire.

Officers said the fire-raising incident is particularly galling as the force was dealing with the snow storm which hit Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

The vehicle was discovered on fire outside Shotts police station around 1.55am on Thursday.

No-one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished.

Police: 'Shocking' incident.

Detective sergeant Erin Renwick said: "With the current challenging weather conditions in the area, there haven't been a lot of people out and about on foot therefore this makes this incident all the more shocking.

"Thankfully no one was injured in the incident but this was a very reckless act which could have posed real danger, not least for people living nearby or the officers in the police station but also for the emergency services who are already working around the clock to deal with the weather conditions we are experiencing."

Detectives are now checking CCTV and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Chief inspector Mark Leonard, area commander for Shotts, said: "From a personal point of view it is disappointing that someone has deliberately set fire to one of the local teams vehicles and abstracted resources that were needed elsewhere.

"I find it particularly galling when police and partner resources are dealing with challenging severe weather incidents someone has done this.

"Whoever is responsible, may not realise it, but they have targeted the community, not just the local policing team by doing this, that van was needed to help others in your community.

"If you have information I would ask that you contact DS Renwick's team at Wishaw CID."

