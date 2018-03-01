Section of Glasgow Royal Infirmary roof blows off

Panels at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital became loose on Thursday afternoon.

Hospital: Building being assessed. Luara Scullion

Part of the roof has blown off at Glasgow Royal Infirmary as wintry conditions continue to batter the city.

Panels at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital became loose on Thursday afternoon due to the snow and wind.

The building has been cordoned off and is being assessed by safety experts.

Roof: Cordon put in place. STV

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a number of roof panels have become dislodged or lose from the roof of the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

"Our estates team are on site at present, assessing the damage and making the surrounding area safe.

"Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council have been notified.

"No one was injured in the incident and patient care has not been disrupted."

Councillor Allan Casey added: "Please be careful around Glasgow Royal Infirmary as I am hearing reports that part of the roof has sustained some serious damage.

"In and around Alexandra Parade and Wishart Street, please be careful."

