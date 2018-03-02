Man dies after fire rips through block of high-rise flats

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Avenue in Knightswood, Glasgow.

A man has died after a fire ripped through a high-rise block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Avenue in Knightswood, Glasgow, at 1pm on Thursday.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours were told to stay indoors while investigations were carried out into the blaze, which happened on the 12th floor.

STV News understands an electrical fault caused the fire.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 45-year-old man has died following a house fire at a flat in Lincoln Avenue, Knightswood.

"Emergency services were contacted at 1pm.

"The fire does not appear to be suspicious."

