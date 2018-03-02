Over 2000 locals take part in online budget review

The results of the budget review shaped the budget being set for 2018/19.

South Ayrshire Council is celebrating after over 2000 people took part in its online budget review.

The online survey meant locals could share ideas with the council giving a better reflection of what the community wanted out of the budget.

People particularly expressed their disagreement on several service cuts the council originally proposed for 2018/19, such as the closure of Prestwick Pool and Maybole Golf Course.

Councillor Douglas Campbell said: "Because we've been able to involve communities and what they're passionate abut - it's given us clearer guidance about where the no-go areas are.

"I think it concentrates our mind about how we want to deliver services and what we need to do internally to make that possible."

Councillor Brian Connolly said: "I think there was a reaction to those proposals, and it absolutely jarred people into action.

"I think these were accurate proposals and the fact that the reaction was over 2000 responses tells us what they thought and how serious they thought these proposals were."