Marie Curie fears loss of £25,000 in donations due to snow

The Great Daffodil Appeal was hit by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures .

Weather: Volunteers and staff help clear the snow at the Marie Curie hospice in Glasgow. Marie Curie

A charity which cares for people with terminal illnesses estimates it has lost £25,000 worth of fundraising due to extreme weather.

Marie Curie launched its Great Daffodil Appeal on Thursday, which usually sees thousands of people across Scotland taking in donations.

However, heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures have forced the cancellation of 58 collections - believed to have been worth about £25,000.

Paul Thompson, head of community fundraising for Scotland, said: "We're really excited to be kicking off this year's appeal but the extreme weather is certainly proving a challenge.

"Our hospice and nursing staff are going to great lengths to keep care and support going for terminally-ill people but we are worried that we need to keep donations coming in too.

"We want people to know that they can also donate online and via text.

"The money raised is vitally important to ensuring that as many people as possible can receive our nursing care.

"I know that our amazing volunteer collectors always go the extra mile for us, so I would also ask that they keep themselves safe and warm if there are extreme conditions where they are."

The charity is aiming to raise £500,000 in Scotland from the 2018 appeal and hope to be back on track with collections as the weather improves.

'The money raised is vitally important to ensuring that as many people as possible can receive our nursing care.' Paul Thomson

Meanwhile, the charity thanked staff and volunteers for their efforts to keep services going at its hospice at Springburn.

Some staff have been camping out at the hospice since Wednesday as part of efforts to ensure care continues for families.

It also thanked the local community for its help, including those who cleared access roads and a local plumber who transported staff to and from the hospice in his 4x4.

Miriam Watts, Marie Curie Glasgow Hospice Manager, said: "Staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond to keep the hospice running and I can't thank them enough for all their efforts.

"We've been overwhelmed by offers of support from the local community and it really is much appreciated that they're keeping us in mind."

Money raised will enable Marie Curie nurses to help care for more people living with a terminal illness. Donations can be made via www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or give £5 by texting DAFF to 70111.

