Ibrox murder victim in heated row hours before he died

James Watt, 40, was found dead at his home in Copeland Quadrant, Glasgow, last Friday.

Police: Detectives said Mr Watt was the victim of a violent and targeted attack.

Detectives hunting the killer of a man in a flat near Ibrox stadium have confirmed he was involved in a heated row on the day he died.

James Watt, 40, was found dead in his home in Copland Quadrant, Glasgow around 10.20pm last Friday.

Police Scotland said he was the victim of a violent and targeted attack.

Officers have now confirmed the victim was involved in an argument with another man in nearby Clynder Street, shortly before 1pm on the day he died.

Afterwards Mr Watt walked to nearby Brighton Place where he was spotted in the company of a man who has yet to be traced.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow said: "We are grateful for the information we have received regarding James' movements, however we believe there is still information out there which could assist us in our investigation.

"It's possible people think we have everything we need, but that is not the case and I'm appealing to members of the local community to get in touch with us.

"Don't dismiss what you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on.

"Your information could be the vital link we need to find whoever is responsible for this murder."

The man spotted with Mr Watt in Brighton Place is white, 5ft 8/9in, between 25 and 34, clean shaven, with short, dirty fair hair.

He was wearing a Pringle-style jumper which was light blue or grey with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call officers at the Major Investigation Team at Osprey House via 101, quoting incident number 4468 of Friday 23 January 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

