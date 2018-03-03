Around 5000 people hit by Jobcentre closures in Glasgow

Six of the ten Jobcentres shut across Scotland last year were in the city.

Jobcentre: Ten closed across Scotland from last year. PA

Around 5000 people have been affected by Jobcentre closures in Glasgow.

Six of the ten Scottish centres shut as a cost-cutting measure from September last year were in the city.

New figures show at least 5000 claimants were living in the affected areas when the closures began.

Jobcentres were shut in Anniesland, Bridgeton, Easterhouse, Langside, Maryhill and Parkhead.

The Department for Work and Pensions said the closures reflected a rise in the use of online and phone services.

But SNP MSP Bob Doris, who represents Maryhill, claimed the closures have had a devastating impact.

"These figures show just how damaging these closures are for people in my constituency," he said.

"This betrayal is forcing people who are already suffering from the impact of Tory welfare cuts to travel extra distances at added cost, in order to claim the support they are entitled to."

The figures were provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre via the Office for National Statistics.

