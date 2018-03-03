Newlywed couple spent honeymoon at Glasgow Airport

Chris and Vicky Robinson were told if they left their holiday would not be refunded.

Wedding: The couple were looking forward to their honeymoon. STV

A newlywed couple from Dumfries and Galloway spent their honeymoon at Glasgow Airport.

Chris and Vicky Robinson were due to fly to the Maldives on Wednesday but became stranded when the "Beast from the East" swept in.

The couple from Stranraer spent the night at the airport before being told to go home the next day.

Mr Robinson said: "It was a bit of an ordeal if I'm honest.

"We were at the airport on Wednesday, waiting on the flight coming in. We get to the gate, and are ready to board when the flight was cancelled. It was then just chaos.

Stranded: They spent the night at the airport. STV

"The airport was closed from 3pm on Wednesday, and from then until 9am on Thursday we had no information.

"We were told that if we weren't at the airport for check-in, then we wouldn't receive a refund if it was cancelled again."

Mr and Mrs Robinson spent the night in the airport and on Thursday morning they were told to go home and that no further flights would be scheduled.

Snow: The couple had to dig their car out after leaving the airport. STV

It took them almost a day to make it back home to Stranraer after digging their car out of the snow at the airport.

Mr Robinson added: "It hasn't been the best start to the honeymoon.

"Although thanks to the fantastic team at Thomas Cook, our holiday was rebooked for Monday.

"The treatment from Emirates was shocking. We didn't hear anything from them until Thursday morning, when they offered us a £15 meal voucher. By that point, it was too little, too late."

