  • STV
  • MySTV

Newlywed couple spent honeymoon at Glasgow Airport

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

Chris and Vicky Robinson were told if they left their holiday would not be refunded.

Wedding: The couple were looking forward to their honeymoon.
Wedding: The couple were looking forward to their honeymoon. STV

A newlywed couple from Dumfries and Galloway spent their honeymoon at Glasgow Airport.

Chris and Vicky Robinson were due to fly to the Maldives on Wednesday but became stranded when the "Beast from the East" swept in.

The couple from Stranraer spent the night at the airport before being told to go home the next day.

Mr Robinson said: "It was a bit of an ordeal if I'm honest.

"We were at the airport on Wednesday, waiting on the flight coming in. We get to the gate, and are ready to board when the flight was cancelled. It was then just chaos.

Stranded: They spent the night at the airport.
Stranded: They spent the night at the airport. STV

"The airport was closed from 3pm on Wednesday, and from then until 9am on Thursday we had no information.

"We were told that if we weren't at the airport for check-in, then we wouldn't receive a refund if it was cancelled again."

Mr and Mrs Robinson spent the night in the airport and on Thursday morning they were told to go home and that no further flights would be scheduled.

Snow: The couple had to dig their car out after leaving the airport.
Snow: The couple had to dig their car out after leaving the airport. STV

It took them almost a day to make it back home to Stranraer after digging their car out of the snow at the airport. 

Mr Robinson added: "It hasn't been the best start to the honeymoon.

"Although thanks to the fantastic team at Thomas Cook, our holiday was rebooked for Monday.

"The treatment from Emirates was shocking. We didn't hear anything from them until Thursday morning, when they offered us a £15 meal voucher. By that point, it was too little, too late."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.