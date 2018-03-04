Emergency services called to remove dead cow from river

The cow was spotted in the River Clyde, near the Squinty Bridge, on Sunday morning.

Cow: The livestock was spotted in the river this morning. STV

Emergency services were called to the River Clyde in Glasgow after a cow was spotted in the water.

Just after 10am, police and fire services were called to retrieve the body of a cow from near the Clyde Arc, also known as the Squinty Bridge.

Rescue: Police and fire services were seen trying to remove the cow. STV

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 10.15am, police were called to reports of a dead cow in the River Clyde near the Squinty Bridge.

"Emergency services are still at the scene, where efforts to remove the cow are ongoing."

