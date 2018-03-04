Emergency services called to remove dead cow from river
The cow was spotted in the River Clyde, near the Squinty Bridge, on Sunday morning.
A police spokeswoman said: "At around 10.15am, police were called to reports of a dead cow in the River Clyde near the Squinty Bridge.
"Emergency services are still at the scene, where efforts to remove the cow are ongoing."
