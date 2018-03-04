Former Olympic hammer thrower charged with sex offences

Ex-Scottish record holder Chris Black was suspended from coaching by UK Athletics last year.

Athletics: Black represented Great Britain at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics. SWNS

Former Olympic hammer thrower Chris Black has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.

Black, 68, was suspended from coaching by UK Athletics last year pending an investigation into a "welfare issue".

The former Scottish record holder lives in Edinburgh but the alleged offences are understood to have occurred in the Glasgow area.

Black represented Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and the 1980 Games in Moscow.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.