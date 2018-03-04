Former Olympic hammer thrower charged with sex offences
Ex-Scottish record holder Chris Black was suspended from coaching by UK Athletics last year.
Former Olympic hammer thrower Chris Black has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.
Black, 68, was suspended from coaching by UK Athletics last year pending an investigation into a "welfare issue".
The former Scottish record holder lives in Edinburgh but the alleged offences are understood to have occurred in the Glasgow area.
Black represented Britain at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal and the 1980 Games in Moscow.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged sexual offences.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."
