Emirates Arena workers launch strike action over pay

Unite is calling for a meeting with the board of Glasgow Life in a bid to resolve the dispute.

Workers at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow have launched a four-day strike in a bid to resolve a pay row with Glasgow City Council.

Unite Scotland said the dispute concerns claims for heavy lifting payments for 30 members which it says were previously agreed.

The union is calling for a meeting with the board of Glasgow Life, the charity that delivers sporting activities on behalf of the council, to break the impasse.

Unite said Glasgow Life could settle the dispute, which has been running since November, at a cost of £520 a year per worker or £15,000 a year in total.

Unite regional officer James O'Connell said: "Glasgow Life is registered as a charity.

"It had a turnover of £127m last year.

"£15,000 against that is an infinitesimal sum to settle the dispute.

"Unite thinks it's time for charity to begin at home.

"Instead we are faced with total intransigence from the management."

The union has written to the chair of the Glasgow Life Board, SNP councillor David McDonald, to request a meeting.

The strike at the arena in the east end of the city started on Sunday and will run until 2.30pm on Wednesday.

