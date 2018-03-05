Drink driving student jailed for knocking down jogger 

Katie Allan, 20, drove off after she struck the 15 year-old in Giffnock, Glasgow last August.

Court: Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months. Watchtower Media

A Glasgow University student has been jailed for knocking for down a teenage jogger while drunk and then fleeing the scene.

Katie Allan drank four pints of cider before trying to drive home from the pub around 9pm on August 10 last year.

But as she travelled through Giffnock, Glasgow she hit a central reservation, lost control and struck a 15-year-old runner.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard the force of the impact ripped off the bumper of her Ford Fiesta.

Allan, 20, then sped off leaving her victim lying unconscious on the pavement with blood pouring from his head.

The schoolboy, who was preparing to sit his Highers at the time, also suffered a broken ankle and fractured eye socket.

He had to take two weeks off school and spent months on crutches.

'[He] had no idea of the car's approach and it is noted that the bumper came off the car at the point of impact and the car then drove forward and left the vicinity.' Prosecutor Pamela Brady

Last month, Allan, who studies Geography at Glasgow University, admitted her guilt over the incident.

She pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the teenager by driving dangerously and driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than four-times the 22mcg limit.

The collision occurred as the schoolboy, who was wearing headphones, was running on Eastwoodmains Road towards Eastwood Toll.

Prosecutor Pamela Brady said a number of eyewitnesses saw Allan driving "somewhat erratically" before she struck the teenager.

Ms Brady added: "[He] had no idea of the car's approach and it is noted that the bumper came off the car at the point of impact and the car then drove forward and left the vicinity.

"Witnesses then approached him and he was seen to be lying on the pavement unconscious and he was bleeding from his face and head."

Allan's car registration was given to police by a witness and officers found her drunk at her home.

She was also "upset and distressed" and put her hands out in front of her so she could be handcuffed.

The court also heard the chef repeatedly asked the officers if the person she struck was okay.

Mrs Brady added: "She said she had drank four pints."

Sentence had been deferred for background reports but Allan, who hoped to become a researcher or teacher after she graduated, returned to the dock on Monday to learn her fate.

'You were very much under the influence of alcohol - it should have been very obvious to you that you were not in a condition to drive.' Sheriff David Pender

Defence solicitor Amy Spencer said Allan was "truly sorry" and had apologised to her victim.

The lawyer asked for leniency for her client, saying she could carry out unpaid work and pay compensation to the victim as punishment.

She added: "It was one night and one stupid, impulsive decision which will stay with her for the rest of her life.

"I'm asking your Lordship to take a step back from custody so her decision to drive that night will not define her."

But Sheriff David Pender ruled there was only one appropriate sentence - and jailed Allan for 16 months.

Her sentence was reduced from two years as she admitted her guilt.

He told her: "You were very much under the influence of alcohol - it should have been very obvious to you that you were not in a condition to drive.

"In my view the combination of the two charges [dangerous driving and drink-driving] makes it impossible to deal with in a non-custodial way."

He also banned Allan, of Muirend, Glasgow, from driving for four years and told her to sit and pass the extended test before she can drive again.

