Boy, 15, arrested in connection with death of teenager

Callum Lumb, 17, was found with fatal injuries at a house in Moffat on Monday.

Moffat: Enquiries continue over death. Google 2018/PA

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of another teenager in Dumfries and Galloway.

Callum Lumb, 17, was found unconscious at a house on High Street, Moffat, shortly before 8.50pm on Monday.

He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said a boy, aged 15, had been arrested in relation to Callum's death.

Chief inspector Stephen Stiff said: "Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the Moffat area into the circumstances surrounding this tragic death, and we will continue our patrols around the town to provide reassurance to the local community.

"I can say at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and the public should be reassured that their safety is a priority for Police Scotland.

"I would again stress that there is no danger whatsoever to the local community in the aftermath of this dreadful incident.

"Officers remain in position at scene and will do for some time."

