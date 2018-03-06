Literacy award for 'inspirational' Scots primary school

Staff at St Anthony's in Johnstone were praised for improving the life chances of students.

Young readers: Every classroom has a wide range of books (file pic). STV

An "inspirational" primary school in Renfrewshire has become the first in Scotland to be named UK Literacy School of the Year.

St Anthony's Primary in Johnstone was chosen for the honour by the UK Literacy Association (Ukla), which aims to raise standards in schools across the nation.

Independent assessors from UKLA who visited the school, which has around 200 pupils, noted how every classroom has a wide range of books with comfortable reading areas, and how staff and pupils speak eloquently about books they enjoy.

Children can engage in discussions in reading cafes and are provided with modern learning materials including laptops, tablets and digital cameras.

Head teacher Jacqueline McBurnie said the award was a testimony to staff and children for their "hard work and unlimited enthusiasm for reading".

It comes after the school implemented the Renfrewshire Literacy Approach, a project between the local council and the University of Strathclyde to encourage reading.

Ms McBurnie said: "The staff in St Anthony's Primary embraced the programme with enthusiasm and determination that we would improve our knowledge of literacy, increase our understanding of how poverty impacts on literacy attainment and of how to intervene to promote equality.

"Our children deserve the very best and in St Anthony's we strive to be excellent in every way, every day to achieve this."

Assessors noted how committed staff were to improving the life chances of pupils, as well as their determination to work with parents and the local community.

They praised the "outstanding leadership" of the headteacher and said it has proved "inspirational" to other schools in the local authority.

UKLA President Tracy Parvin added: "This award recognises those schools which place literacy and literature right at the heart of children's learning. It is more than a celebration of creative, enthusiastic and engaging teaching - it is a kite mark for excellence.

"This year's winning school has left a lasting impression on our assessors. St Anthony's Primary School is most definitely a school where literacy thrives."

