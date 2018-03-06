  • STV
  • MySTV

Submachine guns and pistols found at home of former doctor

STV

Police also found an envelope marked 'Bad Guys' containing names and addresses.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Watt admitted possessing the weapons (file pic).
Glasgow Sheriff Court: Watt admitted possessing the weapons (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A former medical consultant was caught with a haul of firearms and a laptop with an internet search for 'how to kill someone' during a police raid, a court heard.

Three Skorpion submachine guns, two pistols and scores of ammunition were among the items recovered from 62-year-old Martin Watt's house in Cumbernauld on May 18, 2017.

Police also found an envelope with the words "Bad Guys" written on it, Glasgow Sheriff Court was told.

The envelope was found to contain a number of names and addresses of a number of people including some linked to Watt's dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie.

Watt, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire is on trial for using submachine guns and pistols to endanger life between March 2013 and May 2017.

He denies these charges but admits having in his possession most of the recovered weapons.

On Tuesday jurors were read a joint minute that detailed the firearms, ammunition and all other items found during the search.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice told the court a laptop belonging to Watt was found to contain 656 images including firearms, firearm parts, diagrams relating to the making of explosive devices and pictures of people.

He said the laptop's search history included the names of individuals involved in Watt's dismissal hearings as well as searches about how to kill someone and how to break someone's neck.

The trial, before judge Lady Stacey, continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.