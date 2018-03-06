Submachine guns and pistols found at home of former doctor

Police also found an envelope marked 'Bad Guys' containing names and addresses.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Watt admitted possessing the weapons (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A former medical consultant was caught with a haul of firearms and a laptop with an internet search for 'how to kill someone' during a police raid, a court heard.

Three Skorpion submachine guns, two pistols and scores of ammunition were among the items recovered from 62-year-old Martin Watt's house in Cumbernauld on May 18, 2017.

Police also found an envelope with the words "Bad Guys" written on it, Glasgow Sheriff Court was told.

The envelope was found to contain a number of names and addresses of a number of people including some linked to Watt's dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie.

Watt, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire is on trial for using submachine guns and pistols to endanger life between March 2013 and May 2017.

He denies these charges but admits having in his possession most of the recovered weapons.

On Tuesday jurors were read a joint minute that detailed the firearms, ammunition and all other items found during the search.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice told the court a laptop belonging to Watt was found to contain 656 images including firearms, firearm parts, diagrams relating to the making of explosive devices and pictures of people.

He said the laptop's search history included the names of individuals involved in Watt's dismissal hearings as well as searches about how to kill someone and how to break someone's neck.

The trial, before judge Lady Stacey, continues.

