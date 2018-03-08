  • STV
  • MySTV

Sacked doctor 'drew up revenge plot based on action film'

STV

Martin Watt amassed a hoard of guns and ammunition after he lost his job as an A&E consultant.

High Court: Watt claimed his plan 'gave him comfort' (file pic).
High Court: Watt claimed his plan 'gave him comfort' (file pic). PA

A former doctor drew up a bloody plan for revenge based on an action film after he was dismissed from his job, a court was told.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow were told how Martin Watt lost his job as an A&E consultant at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie in 2012.

The 62-year-old, who had amassed a hoard of guns and ammunition, said he had then "assessed" how to kill those he held responsible for his dismissal.

He said the plan was based on the plot of Robert De Niro's 2011 film Killer Elite, in which a group of mercenaries are contracted as assassins.

Watt had compiled a list of "bad guys" including details of individuals linked to earlier disciplinary proceedings against him.

However, he claimed the plans were just "a game" and he had no intention of carrying them out.

When police searched Watt's Cumbernauld home in 2017 they discovered three Skorpion submachine guns, two pistols and 1500 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also found addresses and car registrations of individuals involved in Watt's dismissal.

His QC John Scott asked Watt: "What were your feelings towards these people?"

The accused replied: "Monumental disappointment. I felt so cheated.

"They were trying to make me look like things I was not - being incompetent, racial abuse was also one.

"They were not allowing me to clear my name."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1409831-bullets-found-at-medic-s-home-altered-for-maximum-damage/ | default

Watt then told the court how he had "assessed how to assassinate" people on the list and "express my thoughts on paper".

When asked if he planned to carry out his plan he replied: "No."

"Playing out the retribution game on paper gave me some sort of comfort," he added.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC later suggested Watt was someone who "harboured a grudge" and stated police had found a "significant arsenal of lethal weapons".

The advocate depute said Watt had gathered information "with a view to take some kind of action" against people, though Watt denied this claim.

Mr Prentice concluded: "Police Scotland played a valuable service by capturing you when they did."

Watt replied: "I do not see myself as a danger to the public or would have allowed these weapons to fall into criminal hands."

Watt's defence has tendered pleas of guilty to a string of charges of possessing various firearms, including three submachine guns and two pistols.

He denies the remaining charge of possessing the weapons "with intent by means thereof to endanger life" between March 2013 and May 2017 and the trial continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.