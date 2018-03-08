Woman arrested following discovery of man's body in flat

Ricky McGettigan was found dead in a property in East Dunbartonshire on August 9 2017.

Clelland Avenue: Body found last August. STV

A woman has been arrested over the death of a man discovered in a flat in East Dunbartonshire.

Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in Clelland Avenue, Auchinairn, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

The 51-year-old, from Auchinairn, had last been seen visiting a friend in Balornock, Glasgow, the previous Sunday.

Police Scotland launched a murder investigation and a 35-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the death.

She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

