Sacked A&E doctor caught with guns and 'bad guys' list

STV

Dr Martin Watt, who worked at Monklands Hospital, was found guilty of intent to endanger life.

Dr Martin Watt and some of his guns.
Dr Martin Watt and some of his guns. Police Scotland

A former accident and emergency consultant was caught with a cache of lethal weapons and an "assassination list".

Dr Martin Watt compiled a list of "bad guys" he blamed for his dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, and hatched a plan to "assassinate" them.

Police found three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets including 57 dum-dum bullets when they searched his Cumbernauld home in May, last year, after a tip-off.

They also uncovered a list marked "bad guys", along with information on individuals' addresses and car registrations.

The "template" for the attacks was based on a film about a group of mercenaries called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.

Watt also carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a forest area close to a motorway near his home.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "All this was done in preparation for an awful event.

"There was an intention to endanger life, it was more than mere thinking about it.

"Dr Watt was harbouring a grudge and he sought out the home addresses of the key players in the disciplinary process.

Dr Watt kept a 'bad guys' list.
Dr Watt kept a 'bad guys' list. Police Scotland

"He collected a significant arsenal of lethal weapons and felt he had been unfairly treated."

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow took just 75 minutes to convict Watt of intent to endanger life on Friday.

The first offender had already admitted possession weapons and ammunition.

Watt, who has worked as a doctor for 32 years, was based at Monklands Hospital until 2012.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he was dismissed following disciplinary procedures.

In evidence, Watt insisted he did not intend to kill anyone and claimed he was not a danger to the public.

Watt said that the people on the list were those involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal", and added: "They were not allowing me to clear my name."

Dr Watt carried out target practice.
Dr Watt carried out target practice. Police Scotland

Watt then told the court he had "assessed how to assassinate" people on the list and "express my thoughts on paper".

Watt claimed he had no intention of ever carrying out the scheme, but the jury did not believe him.

He waved to friends sitting in the public benches as he was led away to the cells.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Watt until next month for background reports and remanded him in custody.

She said: "I need to have as much information as I can before me."

