Lawyer in court charged with murdering man with knife

Joanne Threshie, 35, is accused of killing Frederick McGettigan on August 9 last year.

Court: Threshie was granted bail and is expected to return to court at a later date. STV

A lawyer has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in East Dunbartonshire.

Joanne Threshie, 35, is accused of killing Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, on August 9 last year.

She appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday where she made no plea.

Prosecutors claim Threshie, from Bishopbriggs, whilst acting with another, repeatedly struck Mr McGettigan on the head and body with a knife or something similar, and murdered him.

Threshie, was granted bail by sheriff Sean Murphy QC and is expected to return to court at a later date.

Mr McGettigan was found dead in a flat in the Clelland Avenue flat near Bishopbriggs on August 9.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.