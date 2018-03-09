Lawyer in court charged with murdering man with knife
Joanne Threshie, 35, is accused of killing Frederick McGettigan on August 9 last year.
A lawyer has appeared in court charged with murdering a man in East Dunbartonshire.
Joanne Threshie, 35, is accused of killing Frederick McGettigan, known as Ricky, on August 9 last year.
She appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday where she made no plea.
Prosecutors claim Threshie, from Bishopbriggs, whilst acting with another, repeatedly struck Mr McGettigan on the head and body with a knife or something similar, and murdered him.
Threshie, was granted bail by sheriff Sean Murphy QC and is expected to return to court at a later date.
Mr McGettigan was found dead in a flat in the Clelland Avenue flat near Bishopbriggs on August 9.
