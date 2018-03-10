Three charged over death of man found in Ibrox flat

James Watt was found dead on Copland Quadrant in Glasgow on February 23.

James Watt: He was found dead in Glasgow last month.

Three men have been charged in connection with the death of another man discovered in a flat in Glasgow.

The body of James Watt, 40, was found in a flat on Copland Quadrant in Ibrox on February 23.

Police said the three men, aged 18, 20 and 30, have now been charged over the incident following their arrests on Friday.

They are due before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that three men, aged 18, 20 and 30, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

"Officers were called to a property in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox, around 10.20pm on Friday, February 23, where the body of 40-year-old James Watt was discovered."

