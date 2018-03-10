  • STV
Appeal to trace driver after man murdered on night out

Paul Mathieson died after a 'sustained and brutal' attack in Renfrew on January 14.

Paul Mathieson: Father-of-one was killed after buying a takeaway.
Detectives are looking to speak to the driver of a silver Mazda 2 as part of their inquiry into a man's murder while on a night out.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was killed after buying pizza from a fast food shop in a "sustained and brutal" attack in Renfrew on January 14.

He was found with serious head and facial injuries on Houston Street, close to Wilson Street, shortly after 1.10am.

Mr Mathieson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died the following week in the early hours of Saturday, January 20.

Police believe the driver of the Mazda car, seen at around 12.15am on January 14 on Hairst Street and Renfield Street, may have seen something.

The motorist then turned onto Wilson Street and continued its journey on the one-way system round to Fulbar Street.

Mr Mathieson had been drinking at The Kind Man's pub and then in the Western Bar on Hairst Street until just after midnight.

After leaving the pub he bought food from a nearby takeaway before walking towards his house on Houston Street.

It is believed that he was attacked just yards from his home address after a brief conversation with a man who approached him in the street.

The sister of Mr Mathieson, Amanda Digby, issued an emotional appeal in February to find the killer, saying her brother's death had left a 12-year-old boy without a father.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus of the force's major investigations team said: "Paul died following a violent assault and it is imperative we find his killer and hold them to account for their actions.

"The person or persons within the silver Mazda 2 car may have seen something that can help us in our enquiries and we would urge anyone driving a car matching the description to come forward and contact us.

"I know some people may think they don't know anything which could help us or they think they didn't witness anything but we need to know who was in the area, and who Paul saw and spoke to that evening and your information could contribute to that.

"Let us be the judge of how relevant the information is."

He added: "We are gathering information from a number of sources and one small detail could prove pivotal in piecing together the events of that evening and therefore leading us to trace the person responsible for this young man's death.

"We have already traced a number of people who were seen on CCTV that evening but I would like to reiterate that there are still some people on CCTV footage who have yet to contact us and I would urge them to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the major investigations team based at Paisley Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0309 of January 14.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 and information given anonymously.

