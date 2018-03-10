Arrest made over death of man found in flat near school

Stephen Wallace's body was discovered in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley, last Sunday.

Stephen Wallace: Found dead in Paisley tower block on March 4.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man found in a block of flats near a primary school.

Stephen Wallace's body was discovered in Williamsburgh Court on Lucy Street, Paisley, last week.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10.50am on Sunday, March 4.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The tower block is located near Williamsburgh Primary School in the Renfrewshire town.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Stephen Wallace, who was discovered within a flat in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley, on Sunday, March 4."

