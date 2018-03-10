Man 'stable' after being shot at and stabbed in street

The victim, understood to be 26-year-old William Barclay, had to undergo surgery.

Dykemuir Street: Firearm used on Thursday afternoon. STV

A man who was shot at and then stabbed during a daylight street assault is in a stable condition, police say.

The victim, understood to be William Barclay, 26, had to undergo surgery after the attack on Dykemuir Street in Springburn, Glasgow.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Mr Barclay was in a car with members of his family when he got out around 4.30pm on Thursday and was approached by two men.

A firearm was discharged, with the shot missing the victim.

He was then chased down the street and attacked with bladed weapons.

The two suspects, who both wore dark clothing, fled the scene in a blue 4x4 vehicle afterwards.

Mr Barclay was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment, with police describing some of his injuries as consistent with defensive wounds including on his arms.

A spokeswoman confirmed he is now stable in hospital, having undergone surgery.

'I suspect that the individuals involved may have been waiting for the victim in the area.' Detective superintendent Kenny Graham

Officers have previously said they believe it was a "targeted" attack.

Detective superintendent Kenny Graham commented on Friday: "This was a violent and sustained attack which was carried out in the middle of a residential street in broad daylight.

"This is believed to have been a targeted attack targeted at the victim and extensive enquiries are now underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the individuals involved.

"I'm convinced there will have been plenty of people who witnessed this incident and it is absolutely vital that they come forward to assist us with the investigation."

He added: "I also suspect that the individuals involved may have been waiting for the victim in the area and I would ask anyone who noticed two men hanging around in the area prior to the incident, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch.

"Violence and people who would brandish a firearm in a busy residential street have absolutely no place in our communities."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via 101, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

