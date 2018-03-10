RE teacher 'formed inappropriate relationship with pupil'

The teacher who worked at Largs Academy in North Ayrshire could be struck off.

Largs Academy: Teacher and pupil 'had relationship in 2015'. Google

A religious education teacher has been accused of "forming an inappropriate relationship with a pupil" three years ago.

The teacher, who worked at Largs Academy, North Ayrshire, could be struck off the teachers' register if charges that he is unfit to teach are proven.

It is alleged that while employed at the school, between March and August 2015, he began the relationship with the high school pupil.

He is said to have visited a pub with the pupil, taken her to the home of a colleague and kissed and hugged her.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) began a hearing into the alleged breaches of its code of professionalism and conduct on Tuesday.

It was adjourned on Wednesday, to be reconvened at a later date.

