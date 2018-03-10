Swimmers brave cold for Red Bull Neptune Steps challenge

The Glasgow event has been called the world's toughest open water adventure race.

Hardy swimmers have braved the cold to take part in the Red Bull Neptune Steps water adventure race in Glasgow.

Elite competitors took on the elements along with a few tough amateurs by throwing themselves into the freezing canal for the open water swim.

The Red Bull challenge based at Maryhill Locks, which has been called the world's toughest open water adventure race, is in its fourth consecutive year at the site.

Over 600 competitors lined up to swim, climb and conquer the ultimate open-water endurance test.

To complete the challenge they swam through 420 metres of cold water and climbed 18m over seven canal lock gates.

Amongst the competitors were TV presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall, Olympic bronze medallist Cassandra Patten, and Olympian Gordon Benson

