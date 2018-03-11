Man charged over death of man found in flat near school
The body of Stephen Wallace was discovered in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley, on March 4.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man found in a block of flats near a primary school.
The body of Stephen Wallace, 46, was discovered in Williamsburgh Court on Lucy Street, Paisley, last week.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10.50am on Sunday, March 4.
The tower block is located near Williamsburgh Primary School in the Renfrewshire town.
Investigators confirmed a 48-year-old man has been charged over the incident following his arrest on Saturday.
He is expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Paisley."
