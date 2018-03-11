Up to 40 people involved in huge brawl outside hotel

One man suffered an ear injury and another had facial injuries following the incident.

Black Horse: Large-scale fight outside Newton Stewart hotel and bar. Google

Up to 40 people have been involved in a large-scale fight outside a hotel in Dumfries and Galloway.

One man suffered an ear injury and another man was treated for facial injuries after the brawl outside The Black Horse in Queen Street, Newton Stewart.

Police were called to reports of the disturbance at around 11.35pm on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with an ear injury and later released.

Another man, aged 48, was taken to same hospital for facial injuries, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged serious assault.

A woman, 46, was also arrested over an alleged breach of the peace and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

'We understand at the height of the disturbance there could have been as many as 30 to 40 people involved.' Detective sergeant Andy McDowall

Officers said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fight.

Detective sergeant Andy McDowall, from Dumfries and Galloway CID, said: "We understand at the height of the disturbance there could have been as many as 30 to 40 people involved and it is important that any witnesses come forward and speak to police.

"Two men were found with serious injuries and it is likely that other people would have been hurt during this violent incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the disturbance, or even attempted to help break it up, to please get in touch to help us establish the full circumstances and identify those at fault."

Anyone with information can contact Dumfries and Galloway CID on 101, quoting incident number 4563 of March 10.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 and details given in confidence.

