Driver, 70, dies after head-on smash with another car

Another motorist is fighting for his life after the collision on the A702 on Saturday.

A 70-year-old woman has died after her car was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle in South Lanarkshire.

The other driver, a 25-year-old man, is fighting for his life after the collision on the A702 near Abington on Saturday afternoon.

The woman was travelling north on the road at around 1.30pm when her Kia Rio car collided with the man's Vauxhall Astra, which was overtaking on the southbound lane.

The Astra then collided with a Volvo C30 vehicle which had also been travelling south.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Astra driver was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

Police are particularly interested to speak to any witnesses who were on the road with dashcams.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, from the divisional road policing unit based at Motherwell, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the A702 near to Abington yesterday afternoon, who may have witnessed the crash or observed any of the vehicles on the road prior to it happening, to please get in touch.

"I would particularly like to speak to any motorists with dashcams who were on the road around the time of the incident, as you may have captured footage that could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at Motherwell on 101, quoting incident number 2033 of March 10.

