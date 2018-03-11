  • STV
Six arrests made 'so far' after Old Firm clash at Ibrox

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Police said they are continuing to monitor events following Celtic's 3-2 derby win

Old Firm: 'Notable increase' in officers around Glasgow on Sunday.
Old Firm: 'Notable increase' in officers around Glasgow on Sunday.

Six arrests have been made "so far" following the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

Police said they are continuing to support post-match policing in the wake of Celtic's 3-2 away win.

The national force previously announced there would be a "notable increase" in the number of officers in the area and around Glasgow for the match.

It came as a Rangers fan group called Union Bears organised a march to Ibrox ahead of what it dubbed in promotional material the "match against the Fenians".

Pictures and video surfaced online of hundreds of Rangers fans on the march, which was not authorised by the council.

The footage showed some marchers lighting up flares and covering their faces, with Glasgow councillor Mhairi Hunter describing the behaviour as "lawless and intimidating".

Police Scotland tweeted: "We continue to support the post-match policing operation for the Rangers v Celtic game. Six arrests so far.

"Our service centre and control room staff are very well prepared for a busy night but let's hope everyone behaves."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1410080-ten-man-celtic-win-enthralling-old-firm-derby-at-ibrox/ | default

Scottish champions Celtic went behind just three minutes into the clash when Josh Windass struck following a mistake from Dedryck Boyata, but equalised soon after when Tom Rogic found the top corner from the edge of the box.

Rangers regained the lead through Daniel Candeias but Celtic responded once more when Moussa Dembele lofted a chip over Wes Foderingham just before the break.

The visitors spent the last half hour a man down when Jozo Simunovic saw red after he was adjudged to have elbowed Alfredo Morelos.

But they were to take all three points from Ibrox when substitute Odsonne Eduoard curled a terrific effort into the top corner minutes after coming on.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.